'Voice of Paducah Tilghman sports' dies after being hit by car

A Paducah, Kentucky man was killed while walking across the road when he was hit by a driver in McCracken County.

On December 29 at approximately 5:34 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 5000 block of Reidland Road regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle versus pedestrian.

The investigation revealed Kasi Greenwell, 41, of Paducah, was traveling east on Reidland Road. William "Ed" Taylor, 76, of Paducah, was walking across the roadway, presumably to retrieve his mail.

Greenwell hit Taylor in the right lane of Reidland Road.

Multiple citizens stopped to render aid and perform CPR on Taylor, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Paducah Tilghman High School, Taylor is well known in the world of sports across the area.

The community relations director of Graves County Schools, Paul Schaumburg, was a close friend of Ed Taylor. He released the following statement:

"I am greatly shocked and saddened by the tragic death of legendary Paducah radio personality Ed Taylor. I am told he was checking his mail this evening when he was struck and killed in a pedestrian-vehicle accident. I met Ed through my first radio job in 1977 at WPAD. I have been blessed to spend time with him over the past couple of years, primarily at Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Paducah. He was a very talented broadcaster, communicator, radio personality and sportscaster. I always admired his subtle wit and singular personality. I would introduce him to people as a legend and he always scoffed at that. I believe, if anything, 'legendary radio personality' is an understatement in his case because of his skill, versatility, endurance, sheer talent, and uniqueness. One of the great blessings of my radio career was working with him and I feel honored to call him my friend. I am happy to know he was a member of First Christian Church in Paducah and trust that he is in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

According to Schaumburg, Taylor was a native of western Tennessee and a member of the Paducah Lions Club.

During the biggest part of his career, Schaumburg said Taylor was the early morning show host, Tilghman basketball and football play-by-play announcer, advertising salesman and station owner Ed Fritts' right-hand man.

Schaumburg also provided the following career history for Ed Taylor.

1959-64 - WIRJ in Humboldt, Tenn. Started his radio career as a disc jockey at his hometown radio station

1964-67 - WENK in Union City, Tenn. Gained further experience as a disc jockey and began his advertising sales career under the direction of general manager Ed Fritts

1967-83 - WPAD/WDDJ in Paducah, Ky. With Ed Fritts' purchase of this AM-FM combo, Ed Taylor joined the company as the early-morning disc jockey and a sales representative. He was promoted to sales manager in 1969, while continuing to host the morning show and broadcast play-by-play as the voice of the Paducah Tilghman High School football and basketball teams. He also was actively involved in programming the stations and at times served as program director, as well. He left during a change of ownership.

1983-84 - WALR (now KYTN) in Union City, Tenn. Taylor led this station as general manager for 10 months.

1984-92 - WYNU 92.3 in Jackson, Tenn. Taylor served as sales manager under the direction of station manager Jerry Adams until his sudden and unexpected death. His business partner, Jack Henderson, officially took control of the station. However, he continued to live in Lebanon, Texas. Taylor was put in charge of day-to-day operations.

1992-93 - FM 104.1 in Jackson, Tenn. - Worked for Dan Hodges

1993-94 - WWWQ 105.3 (formerly WOVO) in Glasgow, Ky.

1994-97 - WTPR in Paris, Tenn.

1997-current day - Dale Carnegie Training sales during the day and Bristol Broadcasting in Paducah, Ky. Taylor was in sportscasting for Paducah Tilghman High School games by night. After a stroke in December, Taylor stopped selling Dale Carnegie and stop sportscasting temporarily. He resumed sportscasting after a couple of months off and continued to broadcast games, as well as American Legion Baseball each summer.

Greenwell was taken to Lourdes Hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries. Police say alcohol and/or narcotics impairment are not believed to be a factor in this tragic collision.

Reidland Road in the area of the crash was closed to all vehicular traffic for approximately two hours.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, McCracken County Coroner’s Office, McCracken County Department of Emergency Services, Reidland Fire Department, and M&M Towing Service.

