Portion of proceeds from book store to benefit Carbondale non-profit

Customers at Bookworm, a locally owned new- and used-book store in Carbondale’s Eastgate Shopping Center, can now see a portion of their purchase go to support Keep Carbondale Beautiful.

If a customer references KCB when they make a purchase, one percent of the total will be donated to KCB. The idea was developed when they were asked to take part like some giant retailers do.

The Executive Director at Keep Carbondale Beautiful had seen the offers: get your supporters to sign up at one of the corporate retailers where they already do business, and a portion of their purchases would be directed to the not-for-profit.

A certain online store offers to send 0.5 percent of a purchase price to a customer’s preferred charity.

There was only one problem.

“I just couldn’t in good conscience encourage people to go online and send more money out of the area, especially when we have our own stores that provide the identical service.”

So she pitched the idea to Bookworm owners Carl and Kelly Rexroad, who even offered to double the percentage.

"As local business owners, we believe in helping community causes. Sarah's idea is another great way for us to give back to the people and organizations who continue to shop locally."

Keep Carbondale Beautiful has been a voice in the “buy local” movement for several years, in sync with Keep America Beautiful’s call “to build and sustain vibrant communities.”

Heyer added, “Bookworm has been very helpful with our Read for the Environment program, which brings books into elementary school classrooms. I send them a list of books, and they call when they are ready. I rely on them and am thrilled to formalize our relationship in this way.”

About Keep Carbondale Beautiful, Inc.

Keep Carbondale Beautiful has been cleaning up litter, promoting waste reduction and beautification, and educating the public since 1987. Hundreds of volunteers participate each year in events that create changes in attitudes and behavior.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.