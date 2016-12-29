Good Samaritan reunited with crash victim she gave quilt to

The Missouri Department of Transportation wants you to wear orange on Monday, April 3.
A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a crash on Friday, March 31.
Four men are in the running for the position of chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has announced new regulations that aim to target traffickers.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is in the multi-year process of updating Conservation Area Management Plans, and is seeking public input on how three Southeast Missouri conservation areas are important to Missourians.
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Police said the couple was just arguing, and it was not physical. They called it a “civil matter” with no reason to arrest anyone.
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.
Police are looking for a person suspected of using a fatal drug in a local gas station's public restroom.
The drive through at Trustmark Bank in downtown Vicksburg collapsed Monday morning.
A 20-year-old Connecticut college student whose father was killed in the Sept. 11 attacks has died after choking during a pancake-eating contest.
Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville has filed the necessary paperwork to run for Alabama Governor.
The champs are here! After defeating SEC rivals Mississippi State 67-55 in Dallas, the women Gamecocks basketball team returned home to Columbia in stormy weather.
The officer who shot the suspect with his own gun thought he may have had a second firearm and decided to use the suspect's own weapon against him.
