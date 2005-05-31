'Deep Throat' Revealed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

'Deep Throat' Revealed

By:  Wes Wallace 

Cape Girardeau, MO -- For nearly three decades, very few people knew the identity of 'Deep Throat'. Today, the world learned that 91-year old Mark Felt, a former FBI agent, was the infamous secret source that broke the Watergate scandal.

"People like scandal of all kinds, if there's a mystery surrounding it, it makes it much more intriguing," says Judy Holmes, a history buff and director of Instructional Materials for Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University.

"Don't ever call me again!" says a voice from a television set inside Kent Library. Holmes is watching a scene from the movie, "All the President's Men", a film based on Deep Throat's revelation that ended President Richard Nixon's term in office. There's also a book by the same name, on which the movie was based.

"This is a very popular film with students here at SEMO," explains Holmes, "they check it out, to watch and write papers on what they see."

So for all the conspiracy theorists and others with their own opinions of Watergate, the conclusion to this chapter in history may not be so satisfying. Holmes adds, "Once a mystery like this is solved, it does take away from the mistake."

