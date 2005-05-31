'Deep Throat' Revealed

By: Wes Wallace

Cape Girardeau, MO -- For nearly three decades, very few people knew the identity of 'Deep Throat'. Today, the world learned that 91-year old Mark Felt, a former FBI agent, was the infamous secret source that broke the Watergate scandal.

"People like scandal of all kinds, if there's a mystery surrounding it, it makes it much more intriguing," says Judy Holmes, a history buff and director of Instructional Materials for Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University.

"Don't ever call me again!" says a voice from a television set inside Kent Library. Holmes is watching a scene from the movie, "All the President's Men", a film based on Deep Throat's revelation that ended President Richard Nixon's term in office. There's also a book by the same name, on which the movie was based.

"This is a very popular film with students here at SEMO," explains Holmes, "they check it out, to watch and write papers on what they see."