Number of Truckers Are Down According to Study

By: Ryan Tate

Cape Girardeau, MO -- A recent study shows the trucking industry needs drivers. According to the American Truckers Association, there is a national shortage of 20,000 drivers. According to their forecasts, there will need to be 111,000 drivers recruited by 2014 to meet the needs of the industry.

"The driver market is the tightest it has been in 20 years," ATA President and CEO Bill Graves said. "It's a major limitation to the amount of freight that motor carriers can haul. It's critical that we find ways to tap a new labor pool, increase wages, and recruit new people into the industry..."

Some Heartland truckers feel there are some non-monetary reasons why drivers are leaving or not going into the business.

"I will stay out for three weeks at a time and come home for three days," John Raney of Cape Girardeau said. "My trainer got out of the profession after he trained me, because he didn't get enough home time."

Jason Cruddeck of Clarkton had a different reason. "Fuel prices. I know some people who can't do it anymore because small companies are going out of business because prices are so high," Cruddeck said.