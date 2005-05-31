Number of Truckers Are Down According to Study - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Number of Truckers Are Down According to Study

Number of Truckers Are Down According to Study
By:  Ryan Tate

Cape Girardeau, MO -- A recent study shows the trucking industry needs drivers.  According to the American Truckers Association, there is a national shortage of 20,000 drivers. According to their forecasts, there will need to be 111,000 drivers recruited by 2014 to meet the needs of the industry.

"The driver market is the tightest it has been in 20 years," ATA President and CEO Bill Graves said. "It's a major limitation to the amount of freight that motor carriers can haul. It's critical that we find ways to tap a new labor pool, increase wages, and recruit new people into the industry..."

Some Heartland truckers feel there are some non-monetary reasons why drivers are leaving or not going into the business.

"I will stay out for three weeks at a time and come home for three days," John Raney of Cape Girardeau said. "My trainer got out of the profession after he trained me, because he didn't get enough home time."

Jason Cruddeck of Clarkton had a different reason.  "Fuel prices. I know some people who can't do it anymore because small companies are going out of business because prices are so high," Cruddeck said.

KFVS12.com Extended Web Coverage

Trucker Facts

  • Legal weight for an eighteen wheeler

    The legal weight for an eighteen wheeler is 80,000 lbs. [40 tons].[ 36287 kg Canadian] That is without any oversize or overweight permits.  In comparison,  the average automobile weighs over somewhere around 5,000 lbs. 

    legal U.S. weight per axle is:  STEER 12,000 lbs  DRIVES 34,000 lbs  TRAILER 34,000 lbs
    legal Canada weight per axle is:  STEER 5443 kg  DRIVES  15422 kg  TRAILER 15422 kg

  • Length of eighteen wheelers

    The average length of an eighteen wheeler varies greatly depending on the type of cab they are driving.  But the overall average is 70-80 ft. long.  The length of an eighteen wheeler's cab [by wheelbase] usually averages between 245" to 265" wheelbase.  This is measured from the center of the rear wheel to the center of the steer. 

  • Length of time needed to stop an eighteen wheeler

    The length of time to stop an eighteen wheeler is 40% greater than that of an automobile.  Depending on the weight of their load,  whether they are bobtailing,  road conditions,  and other factors.  To be sure,  it takes a much greater time to stop than an automobile... period.  Trucks only have 10 brakes NOT eighteen as some have told me they thought.  Trucks made now are required to have anti-lock brakes. 

  • What does an eighteen wheeler cost?

    While there are myriad variables on the costs, the CAB of an eighteen wheeler usually ranges from $80,000 to $120,000 new. The trailers usually range from $30,000 to $60,000 new. So all in all you could look at $150,000 for both NEW if you get a good deal.

Source:  The Trucker's Report

Powered by Frankly