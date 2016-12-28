Saline Co. murder suspect denied change of venue in murder trial

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin from Illinois will be hosting a Town Hall meeting with constituents in southern Illinois on Friday evening at Southern Illinois University.
In preparation for the spring and summer months, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service met with officials in Carbondale to assess the flood forecast for rivers, lakes and streams throughout the state of Illinois.
A semi truck overturned in a ditch on Highway 67 on Thursday afternoon, April 20.
At a young age, longtime Commerce, Mo. resident Donna Patterson spent time at the Anderson Cemetery.
Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois will host golf instead of baseball from April 20 to 24.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."
The TBI says 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, the teen at the center of an Amber Alert that has drawn nationwide attention, was found safe in Northern California on Thursday morning.
More than 29,600 people in Louisiana have a permit to carry a concealed weapon, according to records from Louisiana State Police. To get that permit, a person must be at least 21-years-old with no criminal record, go through a gun training class, and pay a fee. However, House Bill 68 by Baton Rouge lawmaker, Rep. Barry Ivey, would do away with the permitting process.
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.
