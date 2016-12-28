Saline Co. murder suspect denied change of venue in murder trial

The doctor accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, then burning her remains to conceal the crime, was denied his request for a change of venue.

Brian Burns, who said he did not feel he could get a fair trial in Saline County, appeared in court today. His request for a change of venue was denied, as well as his request for bond reduction.

Court documents show that the attorneys for Brian Burns originally filed a motion asking that the trial be moved to a different place. The motion listed several reasons, including the fact that Burns has lived in and is known throughout Saline County and that he practiced medicine in the county for many years.

His attorneys also cited the fact that his case has been given a "tremendous amount of media coverage."

Burns is charged with murder in the death of Carla Burns.

She was reported missing March 10, 2016. Brian Burns was arrested on March 16.

In addition to the murder charge, Burns is also accused of trying to hire someone to kidnap Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw.

According to the motion filed on Dec. 23, Burns hired a Private Investigator out of Marion, Ill. to survey residents of Saline County who may be picked to serve on a jury in the case.

That investigator reportedly found that "there exists such prejudice against the defendant on the part of the inhabitants of Saline County."

Online court records show the case will be discussed again in court on Jan. 17, 2017. The judge could make a ruling as to whether or not the case will be moved to another county during that hearing.

