Brazen burglary: Murphysboro police look for suspects

At least two criminals are wanted by police in Murphysboro after they ripped the front doors off a business and made off with some flat screens.

It happened at Aaron's Rental on Niemann Lane on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The suspects hit the business around 12:30 a.m.

Surveillance video shows them hooking a chain to the front doors and then using a late model Toyota Highlander to pull the doors right off the building.

That SUV is believed to be white or silver.

The suspects stole three large flat screen televisions before taking off, dragging one of the doors with them.

If you have information about this burglary or recognize either of the suspects, you're asked to call Murphysboro Police at 618-684-5244. You can also call the Murphysboro/Jackson County Crimestoppers at 618-687-2677.

A reward may be available for information provided to Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects.

