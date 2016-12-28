Garage full of ammunition, gun powder goes up in flames in Royalton

The cause of a late-night fire in Royalton, Illinois is under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of south Royal Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in response to a garage fire.

When crews got there, the garage was fully involved.

The homeowner's 17-year-old son discovered the fire.

He and the family's dogs were able to get out safely.

No one else was home at the time of the fire.

Fire Chief Mike Hooker says the garage housed thousands of rounds of ammunition, several pounds of gun powder and reloading supplies.

Hooker says the cause of the fire is still unknown, however, it is not considered suspicious.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.