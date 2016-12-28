5 things you need to know to start 12/28

It is Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

First Alert Forecast:

When you walk out the door today, you can expect a cool and quiet morning. There is nothing on the radar, but that will change by the afternoon. A low pressure system will move in from the southwest bringing clouds and possibly some rain to parts of the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee. Highs are expected to reach the low 50s, though. And all the rain should move out of the Heartland overnight. FIRST ALERT: New Year's Eve is still looking wet.

Making Headlines:

Plane crash: A small aircraft crashed near Piedmont, Missouri Tuesday evening. The airplane crashed after clipping power line, and later slid into a creek. The pilot is okay and no other injuries have been reported.

New law: Starting Jan. 1, a new Illinois law allows police officers to carry and use the injections of epinephrine, often sold as an EpiPen. Under existing law, paramedics may administer the drug but police officers aren't allowed.

Buy it now: In the market for a new car? You should probably plan on buying before the year is over. The last week in December is reportedly the best week of the year to buy a car. Nichole Cartmell is taking a closer look at what you need to know this morning.

Safe now: A nurse is safe after a hostage situation at the Kentucky State Reformatory northeast of Louisville. The department of corrections said an inmate used a homemade weapon to take the nurse hostage. The nurse was not hurt in the incident.

