Heartland scores for 12/27

Your guide to the St. Louis Cardinals home games.
The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from Rockford of the American Hockey League.
According to multiple reports, St. Louis Cardinals All-Star catcher Yadier Molina will sign a 3-year contract worth more than $55 million.
Southeast Missouri State senior Antonius Cleveland competed in the 2017 State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship Thursday night in Phoenix, Arizona.
It looks as if Addison Russell is feeling much better.
