Heartland scores for 12/27

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
Day 2 SE Missourian Christmas Basketball Tournament - Championship Bracket
(1) Charleston 76 (9) Oran 74 /OT
(4) Scott County Central  57 (5) Notre Dame  64
(2) Cape Central  45 (7) Advance  60
(3) Jackson  67 (11) Bell City  42
Day 2 SE Missourian Christmas Basketball Tournament - Consolation Bracket
(16) Leopold 30 (8) Scott City  84
(13) Oak Ridge  58 (12) Chaffee 29
(15) Kelly 51 (10) Meadow Heights  56
(14) Delta  32 (6) Woodland  67
Day 2 - Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament - Championship Bracket
(1) Hayti 71 (9) East Prairie 66
(4) Malden  51 (5) Bloomfield 57
(2) Dexter  65 (7) Portageville 59
(3) Doniphan 40 (6) Kennett 68
Day 2- Bloomfield Christmas Basketball Tournament - Consolation Bracket
(16) Richland  37 (8) Twin Rivers  60
(13) Van Buren  50 (12) Gideon  42
(14) Puxico 67 (11) South Pemiscot 60
(15) Holcomb 55 (10) Bernie 87

