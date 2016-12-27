City of Jackson collecting holiday waste recyclables

The end of the holiday season offers a unique opportunity to go green and help the environment.

The City of Jackson provides a chance to recycle just about every piece of holiday waste.

"We just about accept everything in the way of Christmas,” Jackson sanitary foreman Ted Scholl said. “Old lights that don't work, we have an e-cycle box people can throw in. Wrapping paper, we take that all the time."

Scholl said the Jackson Recycling Center will dispose of boxes, greeting cards, wrapping paper, beverage bottles, food jars and metal food containers

He says the drop off center will see about four times the normal amount of reusable goods around the holidays.

Jackson is also collecting Christmas trees provided, all the ornaments are removed.

The city will re-purpose the trees for bank revetment along Hubble Creek in City Park.

Jackson Recycling Center is located at 508 Sawyer Ln, Jackson, Mo. 63755.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.