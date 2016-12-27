City leaders: $5.1 million proposal would eliminate flooding in Arena Park

City leaders in Cape Girardeau want to spend more than $5 million to stop flooding in a sports complex park near the center of town.

The park usually plays host to the SEMO district fair, but is highly flood-prone during heavy rains.

“It's concerning to me that there's areas of town where that occurs,” area resident Sharon Derrington said. “Because a lot of people in this area.”

Public Works Director Steve Cook originally thought the project would only cost about a quarter of a million dollars, but was then told by contracting engineers that it would cost about $5.1 million to completely eliminate the problem.

“This is the latest development in a long history for this city,” Cook said. “The downtown district used to flood, so we built the floodwall. Areas uptown used to flood, so we built levees, canals, and other protective measures. This is a coastal town, and it’s a necessary expenditure if we want to be prepared.”

The city is working on several anti-flood projects, most more similar in price the Arena Park project’s original price tag.

The project is still in the conceptual phase and would be primarily funded by a portion of a 0.5% sales tax already in place.

That tax is set to expire in 2018 unless a renewal is approved by voters at that time.

