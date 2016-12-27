Pilot escapes without injury after plane crashes near airport in Piedmont, MO

Piedmont Police Chief Richard Sanders is reporting that a small aircraft has crashed near Piedmont, Missouri on Tuesday, December 27.

According to the FAA, a Piper PA-18 small aircraft crashed around 6:40 p.m. near the airport after clipping a power line. After crashing, the plane slid into a creek.

Sanders said the plane may have lost power, causing the plane to go down.

The pilot is okay and no other injuries have been reported.

"It's a blessing," he said.

There were power outages reported around Clearwater Lake. Sanders said the power could be out for a couple hours.

Residents say the power wasn't restored until after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The FAA will continue to investigate.

