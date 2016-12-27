Holiday trash may lead to unwanted visitors

Some estimates show that Americans spent more than one trillion dollars on Christmas this year.

Police say there is always an uptick in burglaries around the holiday season, and urge people to be extremely cautious so as not to attract attention to your own house.

Authorities say if you're putting your Christmas trash out in front of your yard, then you are letting strangers know exactly what's in your house.

Sergeant Amber Ronketto said it's always smart to think ahead.

"Just make sure that you're not advertising what's in your house. That goes for closing your drapes and blinds so that people cant see inside your and see your new TV or see the boxes in the trash - you don't want strangers to know what you got for Christmas."

When people are away from their homes, burglars look for unoccupied houses and houses that are easy to get into. So authorities say to be careful not to give would-be burglars an easier route in with windows that may be open from extension cords from holiday lights.

It's always best to break down the boxes and put them in your trash bag. People are even urged to take them to recycling drop-off locations.

Sergeant Ronketto also suggests writing down the serial numbers for electronics and taking pictures in case of future loss, i.e. fire or water damage. In addition, engrave a personal number such as a driver's license in the electronic as a form of personal identification.

Click here for a link to Carbondale's trash routes.

A link to the city's Refuse and Recycle Program can be found here.

