McCracken Co. deputies honored for life saving efforts

This is the car that Lampley was in when deputies jumped in to rescue him. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

The Life Saving Medal was presented to Deputy Trent Hardin, Deputy Jerry Jones, and Sergeant Todd Ray. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Three McCracken County deputies were honored for saving the life of a man who was trapped in a car in a flooded creek in March 2016.

The victim, Jason Lampley, 37, of Paducah was driving in the 8900 block of New Hope Road when his car hydroplaned and fell over 15 feet into a flooded creek.

The car started filling with water and Lampley called 911.

In the 911 call, you can hear Lampley say, "the car's filling up with water...oh my God! I'm in so much pain!"

As the dispatcher gets information about Lampley's whereabouts, she tries to comfort him and keep him calm as she gets emergency responders to the scene.

Lampley had a broken arm and leg as a result of the plunge into the creek.

When Deputies Jerry Jones, Trent Hardin, and Sergeant Todd Ray arrived at the scene, they jumped into the rushing water and rescued Lampley before he drowned.

Lampley was airlifted from the scene and survived.

In a ceremony on Dec. 27, Jones, Hardin, and Ray were all presented with a Life Saving Medal and a certificate.

“I could not be prouder of these men and felt compelled to recognize them publicly for their professionalism and expediency in responding to this emergency,” Sheriff Jon Hayden said.

