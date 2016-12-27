Sears in Paducah to close in early 2017

The Sears store and Sears Auto Center in Paducah will soon shut their doors for good.

A spokesperson for Sears Holdings confirmed that the stores will close to the public in mid-March 2017.

The liquidation sale will begin on January 6.

Employees will receive severance as a result of the closing.

They will also have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Sears or Kmart Stores.

We also asked about the Sears store and Kmart in Cape Girardeau.

Spokesman Howard Riefs said both of those locations will remain open.

