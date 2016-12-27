WANTED: Paducah PD searching for suspects involved in burglary of Rick's Pharmacy

The investigation into the death of Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw is closed.
The investigation into the death of Saline County State's Attorney Mike Henshaw is closed.
Two people have been sentenced for their role in a December 2016 home invasion and robbery in Jonesboro, Illinois.
Two people have been sentenced for their role in a December 2016 home invasion and robbery in Jonesboro, Illinois.
Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri is one of several county hospitals that are being audited by the Missouri State Auditor right now.
Pemiscot County Memorial Hospital in Hayti, Missouri is one of several county hospitals that are being audited by the Missouri State Auditor right now.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Scott County woman believes a lottery scratcher ticket has changed her life.
A Scott County woman believes a lottery scratcher ticket has changed her life.
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins, the two people at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert, were seen in Oklahoma City on March 15.
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.
Shocking details have been released about a married couple that is now facing sexual assault charges after police say they sexually assaulted an underage family member.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.
A portion of Interstate 85 in Atlanta collapsed Thursday afternoon after a major fire burned under the roadway overpass and a state of emergency has been issued as a result.
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
A major effect on traffic in a city already known for gridlock is expected after a massive fire caused a bridge on Interstate 85 to collapse in Atlanta.
The Coastal Carolina University Cheerleading team has apparently responded to claims of prostitution and other misconduct allegedly made in an anonymous letter sent to the school’s president, calling them false accusations that have led to harassment on campus and on social media.
The Coastal Carolina University Cheerleading team has apparently responded to claims of prostitution and other misconduct allegedly made in an anonymous letter sent to the school’s president, calling them false accusations that have led to harassment on campus and on social media.
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.
For 21 years, John Croft lived in his Center Point virtually problem free until last summer.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a sighting of the 15-year-old victim in an ongoing Amber Alert, along with the 50-year-old man believed to have kidnapped her earlier this month.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed a sighting of the 15-year-old victim in an ongoing Amber Alert, along with the 50-year-old man believed to have kidnapped her earlier this month.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.
Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened his front door Wednesday. The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing four years ago.