WANTED: Paducah PD searching for suspects involved in burglary of Rick's Pharmacy

The Paducah Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary at Rick’s Pharmacy.

Det. Jason Hicks stated that on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 4 a.m. two individuals used a crowbar to break into Rick’s Pharmacy, located at 3001 Mayfield Rd.

Once inside, the suspects placed a large amount of prescription drugs into an empty trashcan before fleeing from the scene.

The suspects are described as two black males, both wearing blue gloves, black pants and black hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary or the suspects involved is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.