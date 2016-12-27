Man arrested after barricading himself inside Sikeston home

A man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation after barricading himself inside a Sikeston home for nearly two hours.

According to the Department of Public Safety, officers responded to the 200 block of Dye Street just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

There were reports that a suicidal man had barricaded himself in the home and may have shot himself.

Officers tried to contact the man through a bedroom window, but he didn't answer.

That's when the Sikeston Special Operations Group and negotiators were called in.

Before they arrived, officers heard what they believed to be gunshots being fired from inside the home.

Negotiators convinced the man to surrender at 10:50 p.m.

Officers found a 12 gauge shotgun and several spent shell casings in the man's bedroom.

They also found bullet holes in the bedroom.

No one was hurt.

The man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

