Former Ballard Co., KY treasurer pleads guilty to federal charges

The former treasurer of Ballard County, Ky. has pleaded guilty to five federal charges.

Belinda Foster, 50, reached that plea agreement in federal court on Dec. 27.

Foster was appointed as treasurer of Ballard County in May 1995 and served in that role until her resignation effective Jan. 1, 2016.

According to court documents, at some point in early 2014, Foster told Ballard County Judge Executive Vickie Viniard that the county needed funds in the county operating account to be able to cover expenses and payroll.

Viniard reportedly told Foster that she would get a loan until the county road funds were received.

The first loan of $300,000 was taken out in April 2014 with a Ballard County Certificate of Deposit valued at $500,000 put down as collateral.

Then, in 2014, Foster said she and Viniard took out another loan worth $150,000.

However, neither Viniard nor Foster made the fiscal court aware of the loans, according to court documents.

Foster also admitted to regularly writing checks to herself for fraudulent medical reimbursement payments which totaled at least $27,000, according to the plea agreement.

She pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and four counts of wire fraud.

Foster faces up to 110 years in prison, a combined maximum fine of $2 million, and a term of supervised release of up to five years.

The plea agreement states that Foster will pay restitution of at least $33,000 to the Ballard County Fiscal Court.

As part of that plea, the government has agreed to recommend "a sentence of imprisonment at the lowest end of the applicable guideline range, but not less than any mandatory minimum term of imprisonment required by law."

Foster will be sentenced on April 21, 2017.

