6 killed in Christmas weekend crashes in MO

Of the 260 crashes investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol over the holiday weekend, six people were killed in five of those crashes.

The holiday weekend runs from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

One of those deadly crashes happened near Doniphan on Dec. 26. A Texas man was killed when his vehicle ran through an intersection and hit a ditch.

68 people were arrested by troopers for driving while impaired.

Another 40 were arrested on drug charges.

