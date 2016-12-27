Benton, KY couple charged with abuse of a child

A report of child abuse ends with two people behind bars and a child being taken for medical treatment.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in Benton, Ky. just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 23.

When they arrived, they found a child younger than 12 years old with significant bruises to the arms and legs, lower back, and behind both ears.

Investigators reported the child also had bite marks on both legs.

Jennifer Roper, 30, and Joshua Roper, 31, both of Benton, face charges of criminal abuse 1st degree-child 12 or under.

According to the sheriff's department, the Roper's were in charge of the child's care, but it's not clear what their relationship is to the child.

Jennifer Roper was also served a warrant from Calloway County for failure to appear.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.