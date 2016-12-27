Need a new car? Experts say buy now

In the market for a new car?

You should probably plan on buying before the year is over.

The last week in December is reportedly the best week of the year to buy a car.

That is because dealers are slashing prices to meet year end quotas and bonus targets.

Even better news: this year automakers will keep their books open until January 3, which means you have a few extra days to score a hot bargain.

Here are three things to help you get more bang for your buck:

Avoid brand spanking new

Look for a vehicle from the previous model year. New-model-year vehicles will start to come out in the fall of the previous year. That means dealerships will want last year's stock gone before the new model arrives. So, if a 2017 model is still on the lot when a 2018 model arrives, dealerships will usually offer heavy discounts on the older model in order to sell it, according to Autotrader.

Shop early in the week

According to the United Services Automobile Association, salespeople typically have their hands full with a large number of shoppers on weekends. Going during the week will allow you to get more personal attention.

Make you offer later in the day

If a salesperson hasn't racked up a sale all day, he or she may be more lenient as the minutes tick toward closing time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.