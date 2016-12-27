KY teen charged with sodomy

A Livingston County teen is in the Marshall County Detention Center on a charge of sodomy.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a deputy responded to a home in the county just after 8 Christmas night.

The mother of the child, who is under the age of 12, told investigators that John Lewis, 18, of Grand Rivers touched her child inappropriately with both his hands and mouth.

The victim's mother also said that her child reported Lewis asked the victim to put their mouth on Lewis.

Lewis reportedly admitted to the allegations during an interview.

