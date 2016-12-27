I-24 ramps in Paducah back open after deadly crash

The eastbound exit and entry ramps at the Interstate 24 Exit 3 Paducah Interchange are back open after a deadly truck crash and fire.

It happened around 9 a.m. along KY 305/Cairo Road which is at the interchange.

According to the Paducah Police Department, the driver of a semi-truck and trailer was driving east on Interstate 24 and got off at exit 3.

The truck went down the off ramp, across Cairo Road, and hit an embankment on Cairo Road.

The truck caught fire and was already fully engulfed when officers arrived on scene.

Witnesses told investigators they never saw the driver get out of the truck.

The name of the driver is not being released right now.

The road opened back up around 3 p.m.

