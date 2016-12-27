Missouri's most-Googled term of 2016 shows the state is 'lovin' it'

Apparently, Missourians really like their breakfast food all day long.

The real estate website Estately used Google Trends to determine the most Google-searched terms of the year in every state.

People in most states were searching for information about people.

But in Missouri, most Googled about McDonald's all-day Breakfast.

It certainly seems as if residents are really concerned about whether they can order a sausage biscuit at 2 p.m.

Across the Mississippi River, people in Illinois were looking for information about a variety of things including: Craig Sager, a sports reporter who passed away in 2016, Chance the Rapper "Coloring Book", the Cubs parade route, the Dennis Hastert Sentencing and Depp Heard apology.

To the southeast, Kentuckians were most curious about Muhammad Ali, Axl Rose and Ralph Stanley.

According to Estately, much of 2016 isn't worth remembering.

"By nearly every measure 2016 was an absolute garbage year, a stretch of time that would have best been taken out back and shot," the site said online. "There’s little to look back on fondly, but look back we did… at the whole wretched thing."

The hope now: 2017 offers much better things to occupy our internet searches.

