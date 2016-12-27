5 things you need to know 12/27

It is Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday looks like a good chance to finally dry out. Brian Alworth says the rain we saw yesterday has moved out of the Heartland, which means you can likely expect a sunny day. However, it will be cooler today. The First Alert Forecast is showing highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Good news, though, there will be less of a breeze. FIRST ALERT: The weather team is tracking a wet New Year's Eve.

Making Headlines:

All out brawl: Fights broke out at malls around the country Monday night sending shoppers, who were looking for post-holiday deals, scrambling for the exits. No one was seriously injured in the mall melees, which, during the panic, also prompted numerous false reports of gunfire.

Late night chase: A man is behind bars in McCracken County after leading deputies on a late night chase. Deputies were on the lookout for 33-year-old Benjamin Holland of Gilbertsville because he was considered a "threat to the community" and was wanted on numerous charges.

Under investigation: Five of six inmates are back behind bars after a brazen Christmas Day escape from an east Tennessee jail. The group broke-out early Sunday morning by busting through a bathroom wall.

You're being tracked: January 1, the Tennessee Department of Revenue will launch a statewide Electronic Insurance Verification System. Equipped with policy and coverage data provided by insurance companies, the system will automatically "ping" Tennessee drivers' vehicle registrations for proof of liability insurance coverage.

Official meeting: Putting 75 years of resentment behind them, the leaders of the United States and Japan are coming together at Pearl Harbor for a historic pilgrimage to the site where the bloodshed of surprise attacks thrust America into World War II.

