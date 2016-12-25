Victim in Sikeston Christmas morning shooting remains in critical condition

A Cape Girardeau man shot in a Christmas Day shooting in Sikeston remains in critical condition.

Police identified the victim as Barrett C. Swan, 32.

The shooting happened around 1:50 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Sikeston DPS received a call of shots fired as a party was letting out at 207 B West Malone.

Officers were already in the area monitoring a company party and heard several shots ring out.

DPS witnessed several people run from from the area before they could set up a perimeter to hold the witnesses.

A short time later Missouri Delta Medical Center contacted DPS and informed them a 32-year-old man was at the ER with multiple gunshot wounds.

Swan had three gunshots to his torso. He told investigators he was merely leaving the party and was shot by someone he didn't know.

Investigators say he was taken to St. Francis Medical Center and then later transferred to St. Louis.

Officers with the SEMO Major Case Squad worked most of Christmas Day trying to interview witnesses and combing over evidence collected at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

Investigators say some witnesses have been reluctant to come forward, and therefore, police say it is imperative that if you know something that can be of assistance to give them a call. You can remain anonymous.

