ICC warning utility customers of scams during the holidays

The Illinois Commerce Commission is reminding utility customers to watch out for scams across Illinois during the holiday season.

Officials with the ICC say scam artists try to collect money from utility customers through several different means such as by telephone, email, snail mail and even door-to-door and in person.

The person will tell the potential victim to buy a prepaid credit card or a "cash card" and call them back to deliver the PIN to them as a form of false payment.

Officials with Ameren Illinois say it has recently seen a rise in complaints from customers regarding scams like these and is urging anyone who experiences such an encounter to call 1-800-755-5000.

Customers are also asked to be vigilant against scammers who using "spoofing" techniques, which involve manipulating caller ID so that it looks like the call is coming from the utility.

The ICC wants customers to know they never have to provide sensitive personal information to anyone claiming to be a utility representative, including bank account numbers, ATM PINS, Social Security numbers, etc. Also, officials say utility field personnel in Illinois does not take payments directly from customers, and if you're visited by someone claiming to be from a utility you're advised to not let them into your home.

If you think you've been scammed or have any questions or want further information you can call the ICC's Customer Services Division at 1-800-524-0795.

