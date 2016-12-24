ICC warning utility customers of scams during the holidays

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking severe weather that is moving through the Heartland on Monday, March 27.
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking severe weather that is moving through the Heartland on Monday, March 27.
Investigators say the 70-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises.
Investigators say the 70-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with cuts and bruises.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Police say shots were fired into the sky in Carbondale, Illinois on Monday, March 27 endangering the lives of many people in the area. Dwayne John Dunn Jr., 21, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm in Jackson County Circuit Court in relation to the incident. Dunn is charged with discharging a Smith and Wesson handgun on reckless discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony. The crime carries a maximum penalty of up to three years in the Il...
Police say shots were fired into the sky in Carbondale, Illinois on Monday, March 27 endangering the lives of many people in the area. Dwayne John Dunn Jr., 21, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty to reckless discharge of a firearm in Jackson County Circuit Court in relation to the incident. Dunn is charged with discharging a Smith and Wesson handgun on reckless discharge of a firearm, a class 4 felony. The crime carries a maximum penalty of up to three years in the Il...
A Sikeston woman faces a felony charge of drug trafficking after a traffic stop.
A Sikeston woman faces a felony charge of drug trafficking after a traffic stop.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.
People across the country have seen the video of two Auburn Waffle House employees in a brutal fight that happened last week.
A decomposed body was found under a house near Walterboro Sunday, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said.
Colleton County deputies have confirmed a decomposed body was found under a house near Walterboro Sunday.