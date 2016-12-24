Former Advance star Lane Below scores his first two points at Ol - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Advance star Lane Below scores his first two points at Ole Miss

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Former Advance basketball star Lane Below scored his first two points at Ole Miss Thursday night.

Below got into the game with under three minutes to play and scored on a lay up.

Ole Miss defeated South Alabama 92-58.

