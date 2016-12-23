Large anonymous donation expands services at Metropolis, IL volunteer organization

A volunteer organization is building new walls, and expanding into new territory with the arrival of 2017, all because of an anonymous donation.

Hope's Closet Thrift store is staffed entirely by volunteers, and that payroll savings allows them to take all the money the thrift shop makes and put it into community services in Massac County.

The organization has received so many donations over the past several years, they were quickly were running out of space for operations, and sales.

“We found that we were just overrun with so many donations that we really needed more room. So, we had an anonymous donor give us money to expand” Said manager Bonnie Tebelak on Friday. “A place like this would not exist if it wasn’t for donations in the community that keep us going. We don’t take federal money, we don’t take state dollars. Everything is donated to us by the community. By individuals, churches, businesses…”

“I come here once a week to have a counseling session. Said Client Kayla Youngblood on Friday. “a lot of people need places like this.”

The team provides ultrasounds, pregnancy and parenthood mentoring, and employment training, as well as addiction counseling classes and seminars.

“All that some of these people know is one way of life, and that’s gotten them nowhere but into certain negative circumstances.” Tebelak said. “and when you start talking to them and working with them and giving them certain information which is healthy and can build them up and build their family, then the community itself is going to be helped."

In addition to adding floor space, a drug testing lab, and a refurbished kitchen and appliances, Hope’s closet operators hope to keep the store open an extra day every week.

Construction is expected to be completed by March.

