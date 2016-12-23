Fire officials in Scott Co., MO deliver toys to children in need

For the second year in a row the Vanduser Fire Dept. has been collecting donations all year long and is finally ready to hand out both food and toys to 11 different families in the area.

Santa delivered presents personally to children in the area with the help of the fire department.

"To be invited into the community to be a part of stuff like this, is just overwhelming a feeling that's hard to describe its a very good feeling," said Jeremy Perrien, Fire Chief.

'We're just glad that they thought of us, and the kids will have something extra, you know it was just real nice," said Denise Arther, Grandmother.

They plan on taking donations for next year immediately after Christmas and are looking for more volunteers for next year as well.

