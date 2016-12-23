Former SEMO star Paul McRoberts promoted from Rams practice squad

Former Southeast Missouri State star wide receiver Paul McRoberts has been promoted from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad to the regular season active roster.

McRoberts takes the place of Bradley Marquez who was placed on the Rams reserve/injured list.

The Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.