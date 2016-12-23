Many families choosing long road trips over long airport lines for holiday travel

December 23 is one the busiest traveling days during the holiday season, and many families have already hit the roads early to get a head start on the traffic and wet weather.

At a gas station in Marion, Ill., right by Interstate 57, there are many out-of towners traveling through the city to get to their destination.

Ironically, two families coming from Wisconsin, took the same exit, 54B, to gas up for their trip to Florida.

One of the teens, Taylor Manderscheid, traveling with her family by car, doesn't care for it.

"I hate it. I get like super car sick and it’s horrible," said Manderscheid.

Her family has been traveling since Thursday and only took at two hour break. Their total trip will be 20.5 hours.

Another teen, Isaac Elliot, chimed in as well.

"Way too long of a drive…way too long. I don’t usually do this. This is my first time to Florida."

If one has a big family, then traveling by car can not only save you money in comparison the airline prices for multiple people, but also give families the opportunity to sightsee along the way.

One family traveling from Mississippi had a more unconventional reason for getting on the road.

"This is a one and done deal. We are going to Green Bay to watch the Packers play - GO PACK! And this is the bucket list thing and we'll be DONE!" said Tres Foley.

Their travels all the way from Mississippi to Green Bay is almost one thousand miles north - all for the love of football.

Foley's family, being from the South, said they were not used to the cold weather, so they made sure they packed all the necessities - including coats, long johns, gloves, ski hats, overalls, and of course food.

Whether you are traveling from Florida, Wisconsin, Kentucky or Illinois, make sure you buckle up and drive safely. Happy Holidays!

