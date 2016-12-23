SEMO Men lose to Cornell - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO Men lose to Cornell

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team lost to Cornell 78-62 Friday afternoon in the Las Vegas Classic.

The defeat marked the 7th straight loss for the Redhawks who fell to 4-10 on the season.

Southeast returns to action Thursday at home against Henderson State at 5:00 p.m.

