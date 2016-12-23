SEMO Men lose to Cornell

NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.
Authorities in central Iowa say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls.
Sean Monahan scored with 3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.
A new exhibit on a baseball Civil War is now at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Springfield.
Luke Maye hit a jumper with 0.3 seconds left, and top-seeded North Carolina held off Kentucky 75-73 to earn the Tar Heels' second straight trip to the Final Four and 20th all-time in Sunday's showdown of college basketball's elite in the South Regional.