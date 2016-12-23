Union Co. sheriff's office: Don't leave out boxes by trashcan after Christmas

Union Co. sheriff's office: Don't leave out boxes by trashcan af - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook) (Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Union County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone to not advertise to thieves on Christmas.

Do you have a lot of boxes from new TVs or computers or other "hot ticket" items? Make sure to break the boxes up and put them inside of the trashcan. Don't leave them out by the trashcan.

