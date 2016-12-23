First Alert: Soggy, warm holiday weekend ahead

The first of two cold fronts to move through early Saturday

It won't look much like a winter wonderland this weekend. A pair of weather systems will soon deliver up to an inch of rain to the Heartland.

A cold rain falling across the Missouri Ozarks will spread eastward this evening as the temperature hovers in the lower 40s.

Our first cold front will bring an end to lingering showers early on Saturday and, therefore, much of Christmas Eve will be mild and dry.

Another round of showers will approach the Heartland well after dark on Saturday and linger into Sunday morning.

This "weather whiplash" continues Christmas Day despite substantial cloud cover.

Afternoon highs will reach the middle 60s on Christmas Day and challenge a daily temperature record set in 1982.

