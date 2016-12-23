First Alert: Soggy, warm holiday weekend ahead - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First Alert: Soggy, warm holiday weekend ahead

Written by Bryan McCormick, Meteorologist
Connect
The first of two cold fronts to move through early Saturday The first of two cold fronts to move through early Saturday
Rainfall projections through Christmas Day Rainfall projections through Christmas Day
Your 7-day high temperature trend Your 7-day high temperature trend
(KFVS) -

It won't look much like a winter wonderland this weekend. A pair of weather systems will soon deliver up to an inch of rain to the Heartland.

A cold rain falling across the Missouri Ozarks will spread eastward this evening as the temperature hovers in the lower 40s.

Our first cold front will bring an end to lingering showers early on Saturday and, therefore, much of Christmas Eve will be mild and dry.

Another round of showers will approach the Heartland well after dark on Saturday and linger into Sunday morning.

This "weather whiplash" continues Christmas Day despite substantial cloud cover.

Afternoon highs will reach the middle 60s on Christmas Day and challenge a daily temperature record set in 1982.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly