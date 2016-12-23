KYTC: Holiday traffic backed up on I-24 WB at the 30 mile marker

Due to holiday traffic, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reporting traffic backed up on Interstate 24 westbound at the 30 mile marker.

The area is restricted to one lane westbound due to an issue with a joint on the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge. All traffic moved to the left-hand or passing lane.

According to KYTC, the joint is scheduled to be replaced in early 2017.

At the last report, KYTC says westbound traffic was moving about 55 miles per hour through the restricted area. However, with increased holiday traffic this created enough of a delay to cause a traffic back-up.

Drivers may avoid the area by taking Exit 40 and traveling to US 62 to the Purchase Parkway Southbound to reconnect with the westbound lanes of I-24.

