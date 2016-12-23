Two men facing charges after allegedly stealing UTV from Co-op in Calloway Co.

The trailer isn't missing, only the UTV. (Source: KSP)

Photos of the stolen UTV. The truck and trailer are not missing, only the UTV. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Two men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a UTV from Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray, Kentucky last week.

KSP Trooper Jody Cash obtained warrants for the arrest of Adam F. Kennedy, 38, of Puryear, Tennessee and Richard "Tony" Ward, 36, of Marion, Illinois for theft by unlawful taking (Auto) over $10,000 (class C felony).

Parts of the stolen red 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 were located in Paris, Tennessee on Dec. 24, in Marion, Illinois on Dec. 30 and in Doniphan, Missouri on Dec. 30.

According to authorities, the UTV was stolen between 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 7 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Police say employees returned to work on Dec. 22 to find the UTV missing.

The UTV is valued at more than $16,000.

Kennedy is in custody in Tennessee reference local charges in that state. Ward was taken into custody without incident on Saturday, Dec. 31 and was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

The investigation continues by Trooper Cash in Kentucky.

More charges are anticipated in Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri.

KSP was assisted in this investigation by the Puryear Police Department in Tennessee, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, Missouri Highway Patrol, Illinois State Police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Marion Police Department in Illinois.

