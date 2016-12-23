Police: Employee injured trying to stop suspects from stealing cheese puffs

A Save-A-Lot employee was injured after trying to stop suspects from stealing merchandise in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck, three men entered the store on South Sprigg at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

He said they took at least one bag of cheese puffs, but it's unclear what other food items they were able to get away with.

Sgt. Glueck said the suspects left the store without paying and an employee chased them.

The employee caught up with the suspects about a block down the road. According to Glueck, that's when one of the suspects pulled out a knife.

The employee wrestled with the suspects and was punched before the suspects ran away.

Sgt. Glueck said the employee had minor injuries and did not need medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.