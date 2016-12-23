Cape Girardeau Co. EMA switching services for mass texting, email notifications

The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency announced they will stop using the Nixle mass texting and email notification service on Friday, December 23.

According to the EMA, it ended its partnership with Nixle and moved to RAVE for messaging.

Anyone who had their information entered into the Nixle system by the EMA will be transferred over to the RAVE system. However, if you joined Nixle through the Nixle website, you will not be transferred to the RAVE system. You can click here to sign up on the RAVE system.

