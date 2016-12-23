Indoor trampoline park coming to Cape Girardeau, MO as soon as summer 2017

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.
A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.
A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet police say she did not contact them immediately.
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.
A photo of the officer has been shared thousands of times since Monday.
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.
A US military member was killed in Somalia during an operation against al-Shabab extremists.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.
Marlboro County law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in locating an 8-year-old girl who was discovered missing during the course of a death investigation.