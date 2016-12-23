Indoor trampoline park coming to Cape Girardeau, MO as soon as summer 2017

People in Cape Girardeau, Missouri will be able to jump, jump, jump around at an indoor trampoline park.

On Wednesday, February 1, Ultimate Air, LLC said they are moving forward and are on schedule for the park to open this summer.

They're waiting to get into the building.

The company projects this will be their largest park yet at 36,000 sq. feet.

Ultimate Air, LLC announced its plans to open three new locations in 2017, one of them in Cape Girardeau.

The exact location and opening date have not been released yet.

According to Buddy Caubble with Ultimate Air in Jonesboro, Ark., they are hoping for a June 1 opening date.

The facility will house more than 10,000 square feet of jumping surfaces. Guests of all ages can enjoy popular fun-size attractions: a main court, basketball goals, dodge ball, extreme dodgeball, toddler court and foam pits that include battle beams and a high dive.

Birthday packages, fitness classes and reserve-ahead open jump passes will be offered. The jump passes can be booked in advance online.

