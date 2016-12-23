Heartland Cooks: Lorrie's Mexican Wedding Cake Cookies

In many families baking Christmas cookies is a tradition.

Lorrie Edwards of Cape Girardeau shares her family favorite – Mexican Wedding Cake cookies. These cookies go by many names, they are also known as Russian Tea Cakes and snowballs.

Pecans, powdered sugar and a touch of vanilla combine to create a delicate, but delicious holiday cookie.

We’ve included both food processor and traditional mixer directions for baking.

Ingredients:

½ cup pecans

1 cup powdered sugar

2 sticks salted butter

½ teaspoon vanilla

1 ¾ cups flour

Directions:

Food Processor:

Add pecans and powdered sugar. Pulse until pecans are finely chopped and mixed with powdered sugar.

Slice cold butter and add to processor. Pulse until mixture looks crumbly.

Add vanilla and flour and process until well combined.

Place dough in a mixing bowl and refrigerate for one hour.

Roll dough into one-inch balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and bake 15 minutes.

Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 2 – 3 minutes. Roll each cookie in powdered sugar to coat.

Mixer:

Cream together softened butter and powdered sugar. Add vanilla. Add flour a little at a time until well combined. Add finely chopped pecans and mix.

Place dough in a mixing bowl and refrigerate for one hour.

Roll dough into one-inch balls and place on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and bake 15 minutes.

Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 2 – 3 minutes. Roll each cookie in powdered sugar to coat.

