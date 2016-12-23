Drug bust leads to the arrest of 10 people in Scott City

Illegal drug activity led to the arrest of ten people in Scott City.

According to the Scott City Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of James Street on Dec. 21 as a part of an ongoing investigation.

When officers searched the home, they located multiple bags containing a crystalline substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also found numerous items of drug paraphernalia including: syringes, scales, pipes, spoons, and foil.

Other items located at the home included a stolen driver’s license, stolen checks and a stolen handgun.

A total of 10 people were charged in connection with the investigation, including:

Robert D. Weissinger : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (C Felony), Fail to Register as a Sex Offender (D Felony), Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Weissinger is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Billy J. Bradley : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Bradley is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

Melissa N. Mastropierro : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony)and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). She was further charged with Providing False Information, and 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property. Matropierro is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond, a $600 cash or surety bond, and two outstanding warrants: Probation Violation $5,000 cash or surety and Fraud $10,000 cash or surety.

Leanna N. Childers : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Childers is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Tiarra L. Keys : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Keys is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Amanda L. Bles : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Bles is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Jane R. Dees : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Dees is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Kelley A. Hicks : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Hicks is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Patrick K. Reeves Jr. : Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Reeves is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Jerry W. Simpkins: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Simpkins is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

