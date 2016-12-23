Drug bust leads to the arrest of 10 people in Scott City - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Drug bust leads to the arrest of 10 people in Scott City

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Scott City Police) (Source: Scott City Police)
SCOTT CITY, MO (KFVS) -

Illegal drug activity led to the arrest of ten people in Scott City.

According to the Scott City Police Department, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of James Street on Dec. 21 as a part of an ongoing investigation.

When officers searched the home, they located multiple bags containing a crystalline substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also found numerous items of drug paraphernalia including: syringes, scales, pipes, spoons, and foil.

Other items located at the home included a stolen driver’s license, stolen checks and a stolen handgun.

A total of 10 people were charged in connection with the investigation, including:

  • Robert D. Weissinger: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (C Felony), Fail to Register as a Sex Offender (D Felony), Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Weissinger is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Billy J. Bradley: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Bradley is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Melissa N. Mastropierro: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony)and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). She was further charged with Providing False Information, and 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property. Matropierro is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond, a $600 cash or surety bond, and two outstanding warrants: Probation Violation $5,000 cash or surety and Fraud $10,000 cash or surety.
  • Leanna N. Childers: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Childers is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Tiarra L. Keys: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Keys is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Amanda L. Bles: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Bles is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Jane R. Dees: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Dees is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Kelley A. Hicks: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Hicks is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Patrick K. Reeves Jr.: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Reeves is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
  • Jerry W. Simpkins: Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Unlawful Use of Drug Paraphernalia (A Misdemeanor). Simpkins is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly