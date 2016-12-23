Student hospitalized after falling through roof of Kennett Middle School

A 14-year-old student was taken to a hospital in Memphis after falling through a skylight at Kennett Middle School.

According to Superintendent Chris Wilson, he got a call from police around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, about an injured child at the middle school.

When Wilson got to the school, police told him two high school students climbed onto the awning of the building and then onto the roof of the band room.

Police say two teen boys, a 14 year old and a 16 year old, gained access to the building.

The 14-year-old student fell through a skylight on the roof.

The student was injured after falling and was taken to Twin Rivers Hospital. He was later airlifted to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

At around 4 p.m. on Friday, the hospital reported the 14 year old was in "satisfactory condition."

The 16 year old was not injured.

The older teen was able to safely climb down.

According to Kennett Police Captain Groves, the 16-year-old student broke a window in the building to check on the 14 year old.

He then ran to the police department to report what happened.

Police are investigating.

School was not in session when the incident happened.

The Kennett School District has been on Christmas break since Dec. 19.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.