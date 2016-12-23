Extra holiday trash pick up in Cape Girardeau

If you are needing your Christmas tree hauled away after the holiday season, the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department can help you out.

To schedule a Wednesday pick up between Jan. 11 and Feb. 22, call 573-339-6351.

Crews will pick up your tree for $5.

Or, you can haul your tree to the collection area in the southeast corner of Arena Park (near the livestock area of the fairgrounds) free of charge.

Also, Public Works’ solid waste crews will accept a reasonable amount of extra holiday trash on your regularly scheduled pick up day between Dec. 27-Jan. 6.

Place any extra bags of trash beside your cart.

The cart will be emptied, and then refilled with the extra trash and emptied again.

If you have any questions call the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at 573-339-6351.

