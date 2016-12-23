Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County

A Boaz, Kentucky man is behind bars after a late night traffic stop in McCracken County Thursday evening.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Mark Powers was driving on Bridge Street around 10:20 p.m. when deputies pulled him over for traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, a deputy says they saw Powers throwing items out of the passenger window.

Further investigation showed Powers had thrown a three gram baggie of methamphetamine and two glass pipes containing drug residue from the vehicle.

The sheriff's department says Powers was also operating the truck he was driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Powers was arrested.

He was booked at the McCracken County Regional Jail on multiple charges including: failure to improper signal, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with physical evidence.

