5 things to know 12/23

It is Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Christmas Eve Eve brings the chance of light wintry mix early this morning. Brian Alworth says there is a chance roads could be slippery in northern parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. It should warm up to the low 40s. However, you will want to keep the umbrella handy. By this evening, rain will push into the Heartland and likely stick around overnight. FIRST ALERT: The weather team is tracking a wet Christmas weekend.

Making Headlines:

Behind bars: After an eight year fugitive investigation, the former leader of the Cornbread Mafia was taken into custody in Canada. The U.S. Marshals Service says authorities sought John Robert "Johnny" Boone after they seized 2,400 marijuana plants on his Kentucky farm.

Fatal shootout: A man killed in a shootout with police in Milan early Friday is the main suspect the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, Italian news agency ANSA reported. The shootout with suspect Anis Amri took place at 3 a.m. in Milan's Sesto San Giovanni neighborhood during a routine police check.

Arrest made: Police in Little Rock have made an arrest in the road rage death of a 3-year-old. Greg Holmes turned himself into Little Rock police after U. S. Marshals facilitated a surrender with him.

Safe landing: Two hijackers diverted a Libyan commercial plane to Malta on Friday and threatened to blow it up with hand grenades, Maltese authorities and state media said. The Malta airport authority said all emergency teams had been dispatched to the site of what it called an "unlawful interference" on the airport tarmac.

