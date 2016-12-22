Blues allow 5 unanswered goals to lose 5-2 against Tampa Bay Lightning

Authorities in central Iowa say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls.
Authorities in central Iowa say Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls.
Sean Monahan scored with 3 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Calgary Flames past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday night.
A new exhibit on a baseball Civil War is now at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum in Springfield.
Luke Maye hit a jumper with 0.3 seconds left, and top-seeded North Carolina held off Kentucky 75-73 to earn the Tar Heels' second straight trip to the Final Four and 20th all-time in Sunday's showdown of college basketball's elite in the South Regional.
Sindarius Thornwell scored 26 points and South Carolina earned its first trip to the Final Four with a 77-70 victory over Florida on Sunday.