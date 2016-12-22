Cape Jaycees deliver Christmas gifts to hundreds of families in need

Santa got some help delivering presents to families in need in Cape Girardeau, Thursday.

It was all part the Cape Jaycees Toy Box Drive.

Volunteers spent the last month collecting donations but Thursday was all about bringing joy.

“It just touches my heart to see the families so excited and to know that the community is able to help them out and to give back," Jaycee volunteer Ryan Frenz said.

About 100 volunteers delivered truckloads of toys and presents to families in the area.

Each volunteer group featured a Santa Claus and helpers.

In all, the Jaycees collected enough toys to give Christmas gifts to more than 335 families - families who could use just a little extra help around the holidays.

"For being a single mom it just fulfills their Christmas,” Ashley Locke said talking about her two young children.

Every child the Jaycees visited got to pick out a toy to play.

